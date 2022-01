More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.An estimated 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9, up from 64% at the start of the month.The figure of 50% of adults was passed on December 16.Just under 35.7 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.They also suggest that nearly 92% of all UK adults have received...

