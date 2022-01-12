ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Whicker: Are peaks and valleys an NHL inevitability? Not in Pittsburgh

By Mark Whicker
OCRegister
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — Sidney Crosby will be known as one of the best half-dozen players in NHL history. He will also be known for bringing the Pittsburgh Penguins three Stanley Cup titles during his captaincy. Both of those sentences are likely to be updated. But hockey economists will dwell...

OCRegister

Ducks’ John Gibson selected to All-Star team; Troy Terry snubbed

Goaltender John Gibson was selected Thursday to represent the Ducks at the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas, which wasn’t a surprise given his stellar play for an upstart team that was in second place in the Pacific Division nearing the season’s midway point after many pundits picked them for last.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
#Nhl Playoffs#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Honda Center#The Eastern Conference#Dodgers#Nba#Ducks
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: What Evander Kane’s inevitable return to the NHL says about the league

Evander Kane is rumored to be back in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Kane has caused himself many issues with many boneheaded decisions. The NHL is still probably going to give him a chance, but what does that say about the league? Also, the fellas talk out the explanation given about the controversial call in Nashville. All that and much more on today’s show with AJ, Rudo, and Jesse.
NHL

