W-FL TUESDAY: ER girls improve to 9-0 with win over Lyons; HAC boys defeat Honeoye

Several games across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues were postponed Tuesday night.

Check out scores and stats from the games that did take place and check out Wednesday’s slate of games.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (1/11):

Addison 59 @ Waterloo 49

WAT – Conner McCann 18; Jordan Kraft 8; Nolan Slywka 7

HAC 54 @ Honeoye 45

HAC – Max Yamil-Cabezudo-Brown 17, 11 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl; Sean Thody 12, 3 reb, 2 stl; Quinn Hartman 11, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

Naples 55 @ Dundee-Bradford 91

NAP – Ryan Lester 30; Max Ryan 14; Dylan Bray 10

South Seneca 46 @ Red Jacket 65

SS – Colton Dresser 23; Ethan Laverack 8; Devon Siurano 6

RJ – Jaymon Pysnack 14; Daltyn Hanline 12; Kyle DaMore 11; James Sibeto 10; Parker Moore 8; Mason Pollott 6

Midlakes @ Penn Yan – No score reported

Romulus @ Bloomfield – Postponed

Lyons @ East Rochester – Postponed

Red Creek @ Williamson – Postponed

Marion @ Clyde-Savannah – Postponed

North Rose-Wolcott @ Sodus – Postponed

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (1/12):

Palmyra-Macedon @ Wayne – Paul Russo and Kyle Evans will have the call on FL1 Radio

Marcus Whitman @ Newark

Geneva @ Mynderse

Canandaigua @ Greece Arcadia

Victor @ Churchville-Chili

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (1/11):

Haverling 43 @ Newark 56

HAV – Meredith Czajkowski 17; Sydney Burns 9; Natalie Krelie 8; Gillian Oksinski 7

NEW – Jayda Solomon 16; Isabel Robson 14; Ciana Galvin 13; Milleniyah Glanton 5; Brooklyn Graham 5

East Rochester 71 @ Lyons 60

ER – Zarriah Eldridge 18; Lebria Hickman 17; Samantha Lewis 14; Lily Funk 10; Aniyah Eldridge 8

LYO – Jayla Bell 19; Kamryn Bonnell 16; Kara Stephens 9; Mikayla Chase 7; Imani Harder 7

– Radio Replay: Nate Sharman and Paul Russo had the call on FL1 Radio

Canandaigua 79 @ Greece-Odyssey 19

CAN – Mya Herman 20; Abbey Herod 12; Macy Bacon 11; Eily Hubler 9; Julia Geitner 5

Williamson @ Red Creek – Postponed

Waterloo @ Geneva – Postponed

Wayne @ Palmyra-Macedon – Postponed

WEDNESDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (1/12):

Marcus Whitman @ Penn Yan

Dundee-Bradford @ Naples

Bloomfield @ Romulus

Honeoye @ HAC

Red Jacket @ South Seneca

Clyde-Savannah @ C.G. Finney

Waterloo @ Geneva

