Covington included in Beshear's budget propsal

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's budget proposal includes a major investment in the City of Covington. In a news release, the governor requested that $10 million be put into creating a new life sciences research lab.

The goal of the lab is to boost Covington’s economy through adding jobs and making the city more attractive for life sciences research. The lab has already been in the works through a collaboration with the city, local companies and Northern Kentucky University. However, officials say that executing on big investments in Covington like this one will be difficult if state government redistricts the area .

“Normally, if you have a person that is part of our community, they become more readily aware of and understand the totality of the environment in which these requests are made and therefore can be a more effective advocate,” Mayor Joe Meyer said. “With the changes, we’re going to have to a broader job to reach out to legislators who are not as familiar with our community.”

Meyer said Covington officials will be working closely with northern Kentucky legislators to make sure the lab’s investment plan stays in the budget as it moves through the Kentucky House and Senate.

The governor's budget also notes infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence companion bridge project.

“We are charting the path to building the Brent Spence companion bridge without tolls,” Beshear said.

