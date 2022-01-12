Spay Today reminder to get pets spayed

With the massive outbreak of omicron cases, is it time to be more vigilant with our dogs or other pets? My husband and I are in day five of quarantine after testing positive with mild clinical signs, despite being vaccinated. We have both coughed some but had no fever or any other signs. Our dog is around us at home all the time and has not exhibited any signs of illness. He is a small mixed breed dog who is 11 years old. If he were to get ill, how would we know what to do and if he actually had omicron? We have been careful to take him outside wearing masks and avoided interacting with others besides Zoom calls. Apparently, pets do not get COVID, and if they do, only exhibit mild clinical signs but I am not sure what those are. Looking forward to getting outside tomorrow following guidelines that always seem to be changing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO