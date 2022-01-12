ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Calvin Simon, co-founder of Parliament-Funkadelic, dead at 79

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtuXc_0djEdnyz00

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Calvin Simon, co-founder of the American funk music collective Parliament-Funkadelic, died Thursday at the age of 79. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

“[Thanks] everyone for the wonderful memories... we will so miss you Calvin... but love the thought that heaven just got a bit funkier,” a post on Simon’s official Facebook page stated on Saturday, confirming the performer’s passing.

His former bandmates Bootsy Collins and George Clinton both paid tribute to the musician on social media.

Born in West Virginia in 1942, where he sang with his church choir, Simon relocated to New Jersey with his family as a teenager, according to People magazine.

Simon joined the doo-wop quintet, the Parliaments, alongside fellow barbers George Clinton and Grady Thomas and customers Ray Davis and Fuzzy Haskins, in the late 1950s, Billboard reported.

After returning from a two-year military tour in Vietnam, Simon joined the group that later became known as Parliament-Funkadelic, but eventually left the collective, citing financial disputes, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The collective’s hits included “Give UP the Funk” and “Flash Light.”

“The thing that means the most to me is how I handled the PTSD from my service in the Vietnam War,” he said in a statement posted on his website. “I was able to keep the genie in the bottle, so to speak, and did not allow the evil thoughts to break through and manifest into actions. Instead, I found my faith and relied on the higher power to see me through.”

He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Prince with other members of Parliament-Funkadelic, People reported.

“Funk is a force that tore the roof off the sucker that is modern music,” Prince said during the 1997 induction ceremony.

Seven years later, Simon released his debut gospel album, “Share the News,” after receiving a thyroid cancer diagnosis, People reported.

“Initially it was a shock, as it took my voice away,” he explained on his website. “Since the cancer was in the thyroid against my vocal cords, I was certain my music career was over and at this point I walked away from music. Apparently God had other plans and had enough forethought to know I needed to be home at that time.”

He went on to release two more albums, 2016′s “It’s Not Too Late” and 2018′s “I Believe,” Billboard reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Calvin Simon, Rock Hall Member With P-Funk, Dies

Calvin Simon, a member of the funk music collective, Parliament-Funkadelic, whose long list of rotating musician members has been headed by George Clinton, died yesterday (January 6, 2022) at 79. The singer, who performed on such P-Funk songs as 1975’s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” is one of 16 members of the combined bands to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1997. Clinton’s official Facebook page wrote a farewell to his longtime bandmate. “Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon. Longtime Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist. Fly on Calvin!”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Person
Prince
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Fuzzy Haskins
Billboard

DJ Kay Slay Reportedly Hospitalized With COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in the hospital battling COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Longtime music manager Wack100 shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 5) by posting a picture of the New York DJ and record executive and writing, “Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Jessie D Of Legendary Hip Hop Group 'Force MDs' Dead At 58

“To one hell of a [sic] entertainer. ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! To the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs…."
HIP HOP
EDMTunes

Lollapalooza Co-Founder, Ted Gardner, Dies At 74

Ted Gardner, co-founder of Lollapalooza Festival and longtime artist manager, died on December 28th at the age of 74. We do not know the cause. He shared the festival organization with Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. Anton Newcombe, a band managed by Gardner took to Twitter to report their sentiments.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament Funkadelic#Rock And Roll#American#People#Parliaments#Billboard#Ptsd
BET

Ronnie Spector, Legendary ‘Be My Baby’ Singer, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

R&B Singer John Legend Sells Entire Music Catalog

Recording artist John Legend has become the latest singer to sell his entire music catalog. In a rare instance usually only seen with artists who are either at the end of their careers or have a catalog that spans several decades, Legend has recently sold the rights to the music he has recorded to KKR & Co. and BMG.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Woodstock Co-Founder Michael Lang Dead At 77

Pour one out for one the first big festival promoters. Woodstock Co-founder and over the past several decades, one of the festival’s public faces, Michael Lang died on Saturday night, January 8, at the age of 77. He had rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was being treated Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City according to Billboard.
CELEBRITIES
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
SheKnows

Revered Veteran Soap-Hopper Dead at 99

Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
83K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy