ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Khloe Kardashian privately let Tristan Thompson know she ‘appreciated’ his apology

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0DaL_0djEcEX900
KARDASHIAN DRAMA Khloe Kardashian privately let Tristan Thompson know she ‘appreciated’ his apology ‘Never say never’ - Justin Bieber

Khloe Kardashian has not shared a public statement following the not-so-shocking news that Tristan Thompson fathered his third child while they were together, but she is handling the situation behind the scenes. According to Page Six, following Thompsons’ public apology and admission of paternity, Khloe responded to Thompson privately to let him know the message was “appreciated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pe58o_0djEcEX900

Thompson admitted he was the father to Maralee Nichols’ son on Instagram on January 3rd and he apologized to Khloe for the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused. An insider told Page Six, “Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message. And for everyone who thinks she might forgive him again, they are adamant she will, “never, ever get back with him.” “She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life,” the source added.

While Tristan‘s actions are questionable, he is still True’s father and Khloe wants them to have a good relationship. “She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad,” the source told the outlet. “Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family,” they explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POZiT_0djEcEX900
Maralee Nichols

The personal trainer gave birth to a boy in December and Thompson seemingly crossed every finger and toe that he wasn’t the father. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the 30-year old wrote.

Following the paternity news, a source told PEOPLE Khloe was focusing on her happiness and couldn’t imagine dating right now. “Her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready,” they explained.

If Khloe needs someone to talk to outside of her family she always has one person she could reach out to, Lamar Odom. Even though the former NFL player cheated on her too, he inserted himself into the drama and wrote on Facebook, “I truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.” “She is a good person and deserves the world,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Cosmopolitan

Larsa Pippen opens up about Kim Kardashian following their feud

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's drama has been ongoing for well over a year, but it looks like things may have finally taken a turn, with Larsa opening up once more about where her and Kim stand now. The news comes after fans thought Larsa had cryptically shaded Kim during...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Larsa Pippen Reveals Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian & Her Thoughts on Pete Davidson

Watch: Larsa Pippen Weighs in on Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson. Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were the best of friends—until they weren't. Reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media. Then, a few months later, The Real Housewives of Miami star addressed the situation directly, admitting that she and Kim had "a different type of relationship" than before, going on to seemingly insinuate that Kim's then-husband Ye played a role in the rift.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kourtney Kardashian Is Rumored To Be Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are rumored to be expecting a baby. The reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer are madly in love, with the rockstar proposing to the eldest Kardashian on a beach surrounded by roses. Fans have been speculating and grasping at the social media breadcrumbs...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son’s Baby Album: Photos

There he is! Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, and the model has been giving glimpses of their baby boy ever since. News broke that same month that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit earlier in 2021. The documents alleged that the little one was conceived in March when the professional basketball player was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Julia Fox admits she always wanted to be a Kardashian

Julia Fox is not dating Rob Kardashian; however, her dream of becoming an official member of the famous family is somehow connected thanks to her newly confirmed relationship with Kanye “Ye” West. The 31-year-old recently wrote an essay describing her whirlwind romance with Ye and how they had an “instant connection.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Baby Based on Her Literal Nails

In case you haven't been paying attention to Kylie Jenner TikTok™, the internet is completely convinced that Kylie secretly had her baby and is hiding it from everyone. Which, considering that she one successfully hid an entire pregnancy from fans, is certainly possible. And most recently, people are looking to Kylie's manicure as proof that she just welcomed her second child. As forever iconic fan account @kravis4ever points out, Kylie has short nails—and last time she had short nails she'd just welcomed her daughter Stormi (obviously, short nails make it easier to do bb things like diaper changing, etc).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chrissy Teigen Teases Fans to Get 'Riled up' Over Her New Photos Amid Khloe Kardashian Comparison

Chrissy Teigen is once again bringing her signature snark to Instagram. In December the model revealed that she had gotten eyebrow transplant surgery, and many fans claimed that Teigen looked like Khloe Kardashian after getting work done. Teigen had clearly heard the feedback because in a recent Instagram post, the Cravings author made a joke about the online chatter.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy