ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Morant scores 29, Grizzlies beat Warriors for 10th straight win

By Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOkLe_0djEcA0F00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points, including five in the final minute, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 116-108 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones had 17 points each for Memphis. Jones keyed a fourth-quarter rally that put the Grizzlies ahead for good. He finished 6 for 8 from the field, including connecting on all five of his 3-point attempts.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points, while Klay Thompson finished with 14 points. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II scored 13 each.

The teams had a closely played game in the second half until consecutive 3-pointers by Jones gave Memphis a 109-100 lead with 3:33 left to play. That was enough of a buffer for the Grizzlies to keep their franchise-record win streak going, Memphis holding Golden State to 18 points in the fourth quarter.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

The Grizzlies were the ones connecting from 3-point range in the first half hitting 8 of their first 13 from outside the arc. That allowed Memphis to build an 18-point lead in the second quarter.

Morant had 18 points in the half, but Golden State trimmed the deficit to 59-51 at halftime. Despite missing his first five shots in the game including all three of his 3-pointers in the half, Curry had 12 points at the break.

The Warriors then turned up the defensive pressure, particularly with Payton shadowing Morant, to open the second half. Curry got untracked from 3-point range and the Warriors defense contributed to four early Memphis turnovers and the Grizzlies starting 1 of 7 after halftime.

Then it settled into a playoff-type atmosphere with intensity on the court and the loud Memphis crowd on its feet and deeply involved. The teams exchanged leads, neither getting much more than a one-possession advantage and Golden State led 90-87 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Wiggins’ 3-pointer in the second quarter allowed him to pass Donyell Marshall for 19th in franchise 3-pointers. Marshall had 238. … Draymond Green was out with left calf tightness. Juan Toscano-Anderson started in Green’s spot. … Injured C James Wiseman had his high school jersey retired Monday night at Memphis East. Several of his Warriors teammates attended the ceremony. Wiseman has not played this season recovering from a right knee injury. … Payton and Otto Porter Jr., both listed as questionable before the game with injuries, were available. … Golden State was the last team to defeat the Grizzlies with a 113-104 win on Dec. 23.

Grizzlies: C Steven Adams missed his third game under health and safety protocols. … Assistant coach Darko Rajakovic served as interim coach against the Warriors with coach Taylor Jenkins still in health and safety protocols. Assistant Brad Jones served in the interim role the previous three games as Jenkins and Rajakovic, the lead assistant, were in protocols.

UP NEXT:

Warriors: At Milwaukee on Thursday night to continue a four-game trip,

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Thursday night in the second of a four-game homestand.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

New Year, New Jerseys: Grizzlies offer free jersey swap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies want to make sure their young fans are outfitted for the games with new jerseys. It’s the New Year, New Jerseys fan promotion! Children 12 and under can swap any old opposing player NBA jersey for a new Grizzlies Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. jersey. The swap starts at […]
NBA
WREG

Hot start leads to easy win for Hogs over Mizzou

FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae scored 19 points, Jaylin Williams had a double-double and Arkansas used a dominant first half to roll to an 87-43 win over Missouri. Trey Wade scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Razorbacks, who had lost five of six games to fall out of the Top 25. Arkansas scored […]
BASKETBALL
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Apologizes For Mean-Mugging Child In Warriors Jersey During Game

Ja Morant is as ruthless as he is athletic -- the Grizzlies star savagely mean-mugged a kid in a Warriors jersey during Memphis' game Tuesday night ... but he's at least now apologizing for the cold shoulder. In the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' game against Golden State ... Morant...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant high five snub inspires funny Grizzlies promotion

Ja Morant’s savage high five snub now effectively has its own promotion courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant scored a key basket late in Tuesday’s home win over Golden State and stared down a young fan wearing a Warriors jersey who wanted a high five. The moment went viral, as did Morant’s explanation, which included an offer to send the kid a Grizzlies jersey.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Donyell Marshall
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
ESPN

Ja Morant fan stare-down prompts Memphis Grizzlies to launch jersey swap

After scoring a bucket in the final minute of Memphis' 116-108 win over Golden State that included an and-1 foul, he declined to dap up the outstretched hand of the onlooker, staring him down instead. Morant commented on the interaction during a news conference after the game, joking, "He was...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzlies Beat Warriors#Ap#The Memphis Grizzlies#Tip Ins Warriors
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Ja Morant's inhuman block, LaMelo Ball's game-winner and Steph Curry's ice-cold shooting

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy