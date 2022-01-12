Gov. Abbott accepts sheriffs' endorsements in San Antonio

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis...
CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
The United States has information indicating Russia prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine – groundwork for a possible "pretext for invasion," according to a U.S. official. The official told CBS News on Friday the Russian operatives were "trained in urban warfare and...
A federal court has ordered convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million worth of profits he made from hiking the price of a lifesaving drug, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday. The court also said the so-called "Pharma Bro" is banned for life from participating in the pharmaceutical industry.
A cyberattack knocked out several government websites in Ukraine on Friday. The origins of the attack have not yet been confirmed but Ukraine officials claim Russia was most likely behind it. Christina Ruffini has the latest.
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s decision to strip Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages was a brutal and humiliating exercise in damage-limitation, royal experts said Friday. The move to cast out Andrew, the 95-year-old queen's second son, came a day after a judge in the United...
The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
