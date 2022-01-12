ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evil Geniuses CEO teases additions of Stewie2K, autimatic, RUSH

Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson teased the addition of three former Boston Major champions to the team’s 2022 CS:GO roster Tuesday.

While saying an official announcement won’t come until next week, Jameson used a series of tweets to all but confirm Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip will be coming on board along with former Cloud9 teammates Timothy “automatic” Ta and William “RUSH” Wierzba.

The trio crossed over together at C9 from 2017-18, winning the Boston Major in 2018 before Stewie2K departed for SK Gaming. Rush would leave in the middle of 2019, while autimatic joined Gen.G Esports later that year before ultimately making the switch to Valorant in early 2021.

They will be joining holdovers Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov and Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte.

“News coming soon, no need to Rush,” Jameson tweeted Tuesday afternoon. That was followed by “I know you all want roster news to come Automatically” and “But our official announcement next week will make things easy-Brehze.”

The next tweet was, “So don’t run in Cerqles,” followed by a one-word tweet of, “Stewie.”

“In all seriousness, we are here to save NA CS,” she wrote. “Get hyped to learn about the team and why they joined starting next week.”

EG announced Damien “maLeK” Marcel as the head coach on Christmas Eve. That came following the departure of previous coach Damian “daps” Steele and players Owen “oBo” Schlatter, Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz and Michal “MICHU” Muller.

Reports surfaced late last year that EG was targeting Stewie2K and autimatic, who officially parted with T1’s Valorant team earlier this week. autimatic, 25, hasn’t played competitive CS:GO since he was with Gen.G Esports.

Stewie2K, 24, spent the past three years with Team Liquid before parting with the team at the end of last year along with Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and Michael “Grim” Wince. Stewie2K also has had stints with Cloud9, SK Gaming and MIBR.

Rush was most recently with Complexity Gaming.

–Field Level Media

