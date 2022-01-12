ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market to Record 16.78% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Fujikura Ltd. and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 58% of the growth will originate from APAC for the automotive secondary wiring harness market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the automotive secondary wiring harness market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Handicrafts Market to grow by USD 514.92 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Need for Low Capital Investments to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handicrafts Market by Product (Metal art ware and jewelry, Woodware, Textile Products, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for handicrafts market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The presence of favorable government policies for the import of handicrafts and growing demand for handicraft products such as handprinted textiles, metalware, and embroidered goods will facilitate the handicrafts market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Outdoor Furniture Market size to grow by USD 3.73 billion | Market Report highlight Distribution Channel, End-user and Products segments| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Outdoor Furniture Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth rate of 2.26% in 2021, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by products (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories and patio heating products), end-users (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Segments#Key Market#Market Research#Vehicles#Fujikura Ltd#Apac#Cagr#Toc
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 2% | Product Innovation & Product Line Extension to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 53% of the growth will originate from South Africa for the beauty and personal care market in Africa. South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and the Rest of Africa are the key markets for the beauty and personal care market in Africa in South Africa. The beauty and personal care market in Africa is set to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% according to Technavio.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Technavio Forecasts Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market to grow by USD 799.85 million from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If we look at historic data before the base year, the healthcare equipment industry faced consolidation in 2019, as mid- and large-sized manufacturers aimed to access new markets, increase brand portfolio by adding new product/service verticals, and acquire new technologies by mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Size to Grow by USD 5.13 bn | 3M Co. and Avantor Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single-use bioprocessing system market size is expected to increase by USD 5.13 bn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.08%. For more highlights of the single-use bioprocessing system market, View Our Free Sample. Market Dynamics. Factors...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Makes First Buy In An EV Maker In 2022 — And It's Not Tesla

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday raised its exposure in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) on the dip. Ark Invest bought 14,859 shares — estimated to be worth $633,439 based on the day’s closing price — in Xpeng, marking the money managing firm’s first buy into any electric vehicle stock in 2022.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Transradial Access Devices Market size to grow by USD 927.10 Mn | 7% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transradial access devices market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are forming strategic alliances and acquiring smaller players to expand their presence.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors are continuously focusing on improving their product offering through innovation, which has helped them expand their share in the market. These vendors are also dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations. The competition level in the market is expected to increase with the entry of new players and growing R&D and M&A activities.
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Flexible Rubber Sheets Market Report Reveals Profitable Prospects Over (2022-2029)| Hanna Rubber Company, Nanjing Parkinson Rubber Products Co., Ltd, TOGAWA RUBBER CO.

Global Flexible Rubber Sheets Market 2029 report estimates the growth scale and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest business news, opportunities, and trends. Flexible Rubber Sheets market report contains a complete Market analysis and vendor aspect in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. To get better perspectives of the global Flexible Rubber Sheets market, relevant charts and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales, and promotion.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Gel Column Agglutination Test System Market Forecast Unveils Appealing Opportunities Over 2022-2029| Acare Technology Co., Ltd., Wadiana, AADCO Medical

Global Gel Column Agglutination Test System Market 2029 report estimates the growth scale and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest business news, opportunities, and trends. Gel Column Agglutination Test System market report contains a complete Market analysis and vendor aspect in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. To get better perspectives of the global Gel Column Agglutination Test System market, relevant charts and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales, and promotion.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dynamite Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Austin Powder Co. and EPC Groupe | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 53% of the growth will originate from APAC for the dynamite market. China, Australia, and India are the key markets for the dynamite market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The huge potential in different sectors of infrastructure development will facilitate the dynamite market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The dynamite market is expected to grow by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.53% as per the latest report by Technavio.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Biosurfactants Market to Record USD 3726.49 thousand| 6.50% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurfactants market is set to grow by USD 3726.49 thousand between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (detergents, cosmetics, industrial cleaners, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base, among others.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 2.07 bn growth for Hydrochloric Acid Market through 2025| Evolving Opportunities with AGC Inc., BASF SE & Detrex Corp |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Hydrochloric Acid Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hydrochloric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing demand for a number of PVC applications will facilitate the hydrochloric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ayurveda Market to grow by USD 6.81 bn from 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with BACFO Pharmaceuticals India Ltd. & Charak Pharma Pvt.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Ayurveda Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. 79% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. India and Indonesia are the key markets for the Ayurveda market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The growing awareness about the medical benefits and low side effects of ayurvedic medicines will facilitate the Ayurveda market growth in Asia over the forecast period.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 489.59 Mn growth in Black Beer Market | Europe to occupy 33% global market share| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global black beer market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors are competing based on various factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are acquiring smaller brands to gain access to a larger customer base and increase their market presence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Tomato Seeds Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2020-2028 | Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd, BASF SE, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd., Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd.

The global tomato seeds market is likely to touch USD 12.20 billion at a 6.5?GR between 2019- 2024, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Tomatoes are added in dishes or diet to improve the taste and flavor of the food. They are also processed in order to store it for future use.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy