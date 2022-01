Former Oregon and NFL defensive tackle Junior Siavii died at the age of 43, per a report from The Kansas City Star. Siavii was in prison awaiting trial on multiple charges. According to the report, Siavii was found unresponsive in his prison cell at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon. He was reportedly treated by medical staff at the prison before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO