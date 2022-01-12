CSL’s Will Kunkel on Panthers’ coaching changes
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers have fired 3 coaches. Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer, Defensive Line Coach Frank Okam and Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn. Matt Rhule also needs to hire an offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady midseason after the Dolphins loss.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: NFC Wildcards, AFC Wildcards, and Panthers cuts
- Reviewing NFL playoff predictions from the beginning of the season
- CSL’s Will Kunkel on Panthers’ coaching changes
- Quick Six: Free agents, head coaches, Cam Newton, and the college playoff darkhorse
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0