CSL’s Will Kunkel on Panthers’ coaching changes

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers have fired 3 coaches. Offensive Line Coach Pat Meyer, Defensive Line Coach Frank Okam and Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn. Matt Rhule also needs to hire an offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady midseason after the Dolphins loss.

