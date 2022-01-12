Find your therapy in 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs we enter the new year of 2022, the common practice of New Year’s Resolutions may look a bit different. Undoubtedly, many will flock to the gym or cut carbs or begin writing their Great American Novel in an attempt to start the year off on what they believe to be...

Knowridge Science Report

7 hidden signs of borderline personality disorder

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a type of personality disorder that affects about 1-3% of the population. People with BPD struggle with self-image, and their behavior and view of others can change quickly as they battle waves of sadness, anger, or anxiety. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
welldoing.org

Jo Love: Therapy Helped Me Find Compassion for My Inner Child

Jo Love started therapy to help with severe mental health challenges, now she sees it as a tool for growth and self-development. She has shared her experiences and tips for others in her new book Therapy is...Magic – watch our interview below. We have therapists and counsellors available to...
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

How to Measure Your Progress in Therapy at the Start of the New Year

There isn't an exact or simple method to measure progress in therapy throughout the year, but there are some ways professionals explain that you could be on the right track. "The human experience is much too complex to be quantified and organized in simple terms," says Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW, SEP, a clinician, educator, trauma specialist, and the author of The Science of Stuck: Breaking Through Inertia to Find Your Path Forward (from $14.99, amazon.com). "That said, it is important to consider if your time and money are being well spent in therapy." She recommends taking inventory throughout the year by segmenting your wellness into relational, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral categories. To measure relational growth, ask, "Are my relationships thriving?" Pose similar queries for emotional ("Am I feeling more in charge of my emotions?"), cognitive ("Do I notice more clarity and compassion in my thinking?") and behavioral (Am I making different choices?"), too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Focus

A psychologist explains why you get anxiety at night and how to soothe it

According to the Sleep Foundation in America, a conservative estimate is that 10 to 30 per cent of adults experience chronic insomnia or problems with sleeping. One common way this manifests is through difficulty falling asleep in the first place, especially due to anxious thoughts whizzing about. Indeed, a study...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Therapy Session#Talk Therapy
PsyPost

Eye-tracking study suggests that people with social anxiety not only avoid looking at strangers but also their surroundings

A new study published in the journal PLOS One suggests that social anxiety is characterized by increased avoidance, rather than hypervigilance, during social situations. The naturalistic study tracked participants’ eye gazes as a stranger entered the room and found that participants with higher social anxiety showed a shorter initial fixation to the stranger and lower visual exploration of the environment.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

10 warning signs of gaslighting you need to know

Gaslighting is a form of emotional manipulation, where the gaslighter or abuser leads you to question your own reality. Many examples of gaslighting in relationships include lying to you, isolating you, or making you doubt or question yourself. The hidden psychological abuse can upend your mental health making you feel...
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

What Type of Friend Are You? How ADHD Influences Friendships

Whether you collect new friends easily or lean on a few, long-term friendships dating back to kindergarten, there’s no wrong way to build relationships. This is true especially for people with ADHD, who often report that their symptoms complicate, challenge, and color friendships. The ones that work are the ones that accept and celebrate their ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

5 Mindless Habits That Are Making You More Irritable

Research shows our brains are wired to focus on the negative, and there’s certainly a lot of it in the world right now, giving us plenty of options to ruminate over. Ironically, some of the coping mechanisms we use to distract our mind from these thoughts are often making our mood worse. We end up compounding the problem we subconsciously were trying to solve. Instead of leaning into these mindless behaviors, “we have to think about how to replace them with a higher-value coping skill,” said Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Michigan Daily

A semester of vulnerability

My hands felt numb as the cold sank through my mittens, surrounding each of my fingers. The biting cold froze my face, passing straight through the mask that I thought would keep me warm enough. The hood from my sweatshirt under my not-warm-enough jacket did nothing but keep my hair out of my face. It didn’t block the wind from my face or my ears like I thought it would, and snowflakes still piled onto my already slightly damp hair.
MENTAL HEALTH
Belief.Net

8 Ways to Find Your Spiritual Identity

It's every Christian's goal to get closer to God. However, can you foster a relationship with Him unless you have a spiritual identity? Spiritual identity is the blueprint of connecting with the spiritual realm and God. When we start to define our spiritual identity, we have to start with what's meaningful to us. Consider the things that get your juices flowing. What are the activities that you do, and time seems to fly? These are clues that guide you to a more spirit-filled lifestyle. Your spiritual practice is unique to you, just like everyone else's. If you feel a pull of spiritual musing, here are some suggestions you can try to help you discover your spiritual path.
YOGA
The Independent

Transgender people who start hormones as teenagers rather than adults ‘have better mental health’

Transgender people who start their hormones as teenagers have “far better” mental health than if they wait until adulthood, new research says.Experts have found that transgender people who begin hormone treatment in adolescence had fewer suicidal thoughts, were less likely to experience major mental health disorders and had fewer problems with substance abuse than those who started hormones later in life.The study, which was led by the Stanford University School of Medicine, gathered data from the largest-ever survey of US transgender adults where 27,715 people responded in 2015.Researchers found that, as well as fewer mental health concerns when taking the...
MENTAL HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Could Be Close if You Manifest This Weird Behavior While Shopping

There’s no fooling around when it comes to dementia. We also certainly must not think that it can only happen when we’re very old. In very rare cases, even individuals as young as 30 can suffer from dementia. Like pretty much any other disease, dementia installs progressively in...
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Reduces Inflammation Caused By COVID

This vitamin reduces inflammation caused by the immune system in response to COVID-19. Inflammation is a necessary response by the immune system to infections or injuries, but if this inflammatory response doesn’t stop in time, it can cause severe damage to cells and tissues. Hyper-inflammation resulting in cytokine storm...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

