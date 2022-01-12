Do good movie musicals even exist?

James Corden has certainly become a divisive figure amongst the musical theater community, with many fans lamenting his repeated casting in Hollywood movie musical adaptations throughout the years. It has even reached a point where there is a change.org petition arguing to keep him out of the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation (which currently has just over 100,000 signatures). However, do his performances warrant the extreme backlash? The fact is, Corden has only starred in six live-action movie musicals with a semi-prominent role in only four (even if it may feel like more), but his performances range from perfectly fine to cringe-inducing.

