Do good movie musicals even exist?

“Say Amen, Somebody” (1982, Kino Lorber) Sharp-looking transfer of director George T. Nierenberg‘s documentary on gospel music, which focuses two of its most celebrated performers (at least, within its own circles): singers Thomas A. Dorsey and Willie Mae Ford Smith. Through interviews and especially plentiful performances, Nierenberg gets to the heart of why gospel has such broad appeal outside of evangelical circles (there was a reason people flocked to the House of Blues’ gospel brunch, and it wasn’t the food): the raw intensity of the singing and the deep vein of sincere faith that runs through it and stands opposite to the spectacle of mainstream evangelical worship. Kino’s Blu-ray includes commentary by Nierenberg and many outtakes.
