Minnesota United announced today the club has signed forward Abu Danladi to a one-year contract plus a one-year club option. “I’m really pleased because I think we as a club, and Abu [Danladi], have a little bit of unfinished business,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “Everybody knows I was really disappointed when we lost him [in the Expansion Draft]. There’s a top player there. I love him as a kid and he’s got great potential. People forget that he scored eight goals in his first year as a professional and if we can get him back to playing in that vein of form, then I know we’ve got somebody who can contribute for years to come.”

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO