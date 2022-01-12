Berzon earns certificate

The Lutgert Cos. have announced that the new Lutgert Professional Center has been Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified. Located at 4850 Tamiami Trail North in Naples, it is the only LEED Gold-certified multi-tenant Class A office building in Collier County, the company states. LEED is a globally recognized green certification that ensures buildings are designed and constructed with strategies aimed at improving performance in energy savings, water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality and stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their impacts. DeAngelis Diamond served as general contractor of the three-story office building designed by David Corban Architects. Grady Minor was the project’s engineering firm and landscape architecture was designed by Jeffrey S. Curl of eMerge Design.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO