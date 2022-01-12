ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Berzon earns certificate

 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE — S. M. Wilson & Co. Virtual Design & Construction (VD&C) Technology Manager Jamie Berzon has received her Certificate of Management-Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM). The professional accreditation offered by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) denotes Berzon's knowledge and understanding of concepts related to Building Information...

