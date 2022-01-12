Green scores 20 to carry New Orleans over Dillard 93-66

Williams (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers. Williams was able to practice in a limited fashion all week and despite getting a designation for the postseason opener, the running back appears to be trending toward playing, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. On that note, head coach Andy Reid relayed Friday that he thinks Williams will be available "unless something happens" ahead of Sunday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Assuming he's active for the contest, Williams would be in line to head Kansas City's rushing attack, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for the third game in a row. In that context, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will fill complementary roles behind Williams.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO