Green scores 20 to carry New Orleans over Dillard 93-66

 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Troy Green had a season-high 20 points as New Orleans routed Dillard 93-66 on Tuesday night. Rodney Carson Jr. had...

College basketball rankings: Auburn leaps Baylor in Top 25 And 1 after Bears suffer first loss of the season

There were two undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college basketball Tuesday morning. By the end of Tuesday night, there were zero. First, previously unbeaten USC lost at Stanford. Then previously unbeaten Baylor, the top-ranked team in the country, lost to Texas Tech. Consequently, there is a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and the new No. 1 is Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, who beat Alabama late Tuesday on the road inside Coleman Coliseum.
AUBURN, AL
Molinar has career night in Mississippi State’s win over Georgia

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
Tyson Jackson
Norfolk State returns from long layoff, rides big second half to win in MEAC opener over Delaware State

If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
NORFOLK, VA
Game Preview: at Clippers

The young Skyforce team is finding their way after growing pains in the Showcase Cup. Coming into the game with Agua Caliente, the Skyforce sit 2-1 after a two-game series sweep of the Salt Lake City Stars. Mike Smith has emerged as PG1 for Sioux Falls, as he posted a...
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Surgery completed

The Trail Blazers announced that Lillard underwent surgery Thursday in Philadelphia to repair a core injury causing chronic abdominal pain. The team plans to re-evaluate him in six weeks. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard "feels good" following surgery, with Haynes' report also leaving the door open for the...
Suns' Chris Paul: Status uncertain for Friday

Paul didn't participate in Thursday's practice session due to additional COVID-19 testing, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul posted a double-double during Tuesday's win in Toronto with 15 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and five steals in 33 minutes. Although the entire team was able to leave Canada following the game, Paul wasn't present at practice Thursday due to COVID-19 testing. The 36-year-old will need to test negative if he hopes to play Friday against Indiana, while Cameron Payne and Elfrid Payton would see additional playing time if Paul is unavailable.
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Questionable for playoff opener

Williams (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers. Williams was able to practice in a limited fashion all week and despite getting a designation for the postseason opener, the running back appears to be trending toward playing, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. On that note, head coach Andy Reid relayed Friday that he thinks Williams will be available "unless something happens" ahead of Sunday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Assuming he's active for the contest, Williams would be in line to head Kansas City's rushing attack, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for the third game in a row. In that context, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will fill complementary roles behind Williams.
