Editorial: Biden's child care plan raises costs, limits options

Proclaiming himself “tired of being quiet,” President Biden Tuesday proposed retiring the filibuster — the 60-vote threshold for getting almost anything through the Senate — for a narrow category related to the core mechanics of our elections. Under his exception, a bare majority of the 50-50 split Senate could pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore the federal government’s authority to review some state voting laws to prevent discrimination, and a broader bill creating national rules for voting by mail, early voting and the like.
