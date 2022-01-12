ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Editorial: Biden's child care plan raises costs, limits options

By EDITORIAL
Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has made a New Year’s resolution of fighting for his expansive...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mediaite.com

Psaki Bristles at Reporter’s Claim Democrats Won’t Want to Be Seen with Biden on Campaign Trail: ‘Do You Have Any Examples?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation. Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit. It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Editorial: Fixing the filibuster: There's Biden's way and a better way

Proclaiming himself “tired of being quiet,” President Biden Tuesday proposed retiring the filibuster — the 60-vote threshold for getting almost anything through the Senate — for a narrow category related to the core mechanics of our elections. Under his exception, a bare majority of the 50-50 split Senate could pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore the federal government’s authority to review some state voting laws to prevent discrimination, and a broader bill creating national rules for voting by mail, early voting and the like.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy