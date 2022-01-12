ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: The major change coming to Kellogg's Nutri-Grain after pairing up with one of Australia's most popular food companies

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Iconic brands Kellogg's and Bega have teamed up to launch a brand new flavour of Nutri-Grain.

The beloved Aussie companies have launched 'Peanut Butter Crunch Nutri-Grain' after endless demand from fans of the cereal.

The limited edition peanut butter flavoured cereal features a classic combination of crunchy and nutty goodness Aussies are sure to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JlH4_0djEXSXC00
Iconic brands Kellogg's and Bega have teamed up to launch a brand new flavour of Nutri-Grain 

With such success from their past OAK flavoured milk and Golden Gaytime cereal collaborations, the Kellogg's team wanted to 'up the ante' this year.

'Australia went mad for our collabs last year, so we've upped the ante with another unstoppable Nutri-Grain collab,' Dan Bitti, Kellogg's Breakfast Lead said.

Nutri-Grain has been a nationwide favourite for decades and has become a pantry staple in many Aussie homes since it's release in 1976.

'Nutri-Grain is one of Australia's favourite breakfast cereals, and we've brought together something new, that up until now [Aussies] could have only dreamed about,' Dan Bitti said.

The cereal brand has shared their excitement to collaborate with Bega as Marketing Director, Jacqui Roth, says, 'we can’t think of a butter brand to partner with'.

The classic cereal is still packed full of protein, fibre and continues to uphold it's 'four health star rating' with this new flavour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXkSP_0djEXSXC00
The cereal is still packed full of protein, fibre and continues to uphold it's 'four health star rating' with the new flavour, it also provides a great source of Vitamin B and iron

The peanut butter inspired cereal also provides a great source of Vitamin B and iron, which makes this a perfect way to start your day.

The limited edition cereal is guaranteed to bring a 'next level taste' to your tastebuds and is sure to have you 'drooling over the delicious' nutty flavour.

Peanut Butter Crunch Nutri Grain is available for only $5.50 and is stocked exclusively at Woolworths supermarket stores.

