ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another quiet & chilly day for Wednesday – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Tuesday evening, everyone. As advertised, we kept quiet under mostly sunny skies once again across the area today. Couple that with a good southwest wind throughout the day, temperatures certainly responded to that. After highs in the upper 40s yesterday and lows in the upper 20s this morning, we had...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Saturday Morning Wind Chills To Dip As Low As -25 Degrees; Snow And Rain Storm To Hit Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Wintah is here! Plenty of wind and cold on the way, but news for snow lovers isn’t great. Quick summary of the next 48 hours: Coldest start to a day yet on Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the single digits and in some cases below zero Winds continuing to gust 20-40 mph through midday Saturday, delivering wind chills -10 to -25 degrees at times Sunday morning will be another very cold one in the single digits, albeit without the wind. Sunday afternoon will be much more comfortable, in the mid and upper 20s How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Upper Midwest#Said And Done
WETM 18 News

Active Weather Weekend Ahead with low wind chills to begin the weekend and chance of snow to end it

Friday 10:00 PM Forecast AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 34° AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 16° FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:31 AM FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:01 PM Friday started off cold with overcast skies and temperatures right at or around freezing. Now there are multiple weather hazards in place as we head into the weekend. After an arctic front moved […]
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cold Today, Monday Storm

The cold will be brutal today. Wind chills as low as -20 degrees this morning and 4° are making it officially the coldest yet this season in Boston. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES are in effect until Noon for frostbite concerns. High temperatures will only reach the teens with an arctic airmass in place.
BOSTON, MA
WDTN

A chilly day with some sunshine this afternoon

A chilly day with temperatures only climbing to around 30 this afternoon, colder to the north with highs in the mid 20s. Skies are cloudy this morning and there may be a few stray flurries but we should see some breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon with some sunshine. TODAY: Morning clouds give way […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Cold weekend with plenty of sunshine

West Michigan will be frigid this weekend! Temperatures only working into the teens for the afternoon and feeling like the single digits all day once you factor inn our breezy east northeast winds. We will have plenty of sunshine though as Canadian high pressure settles in. Bundle up to enjoy the sunshine!
MICHIGAN STATE
KATC News

Back to winter for the weekend

After a spring-like Friday Acadiana is in for a bit of a winter shock this weekend as a storm system pushes a strong cold front through the area, with winter-like conditions possible for the extreme northern/northeastern part of the state Saturday night...but likely not here.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Dip And The Wind Chill Could Reach Single Digits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good morning and happy weekend. The coldest air of winter so far is upon us this morning and will keep the afternoon highs today in the mid 20’s. Last Tuesday we had a high of 28, so today will likely be a few degrees colder. Additionally, we have had winds over 10 to 15 mph, which has dropped our wind chills to the single digits at times. The winds will diminish this afternoon, but the cold will remain. Our next Weather Alert Day will take shape by late Sunday afternoon as we have been tracking a major winter storm that’s...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy