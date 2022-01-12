ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Acting Human Service Secretary visits Johnstown to discuss child care concerns

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBvsG_0djEWHkY00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Acting PA Department of Human Service Secretary Meg Snead visited the Learning Lamp in Johnstown Tuesday to have an open meeting with child care providers.

The meeting allowed providers to voice their concerns about ongoing issues the industry and their centers have had since the pandemic.

The primary concern brought up was the ongoing staffing shortage. The shortage doesn’t allow centers to serve more children than they are capable of. President and CEO of the Learning Lamp, Leah Spangler, said that the Secretary was open-minded during the whole discussion.

“She was very interested in hearing from us and hearing what our challenges are,” Spangler said. “In particular, staffing is one of the biggest challenges childcare programs face. Also, she talked to us about potential policy changes that would be easier to serve children, which would be fantastic.”

State College borough extends mask ordinance following Mount Nittany Health data

The Commonwealth plans to provide $655 million towards child care in their latest round of funding. Secretary Snead said that this could be used to maintain the centers and increase pay for staffing. That would not only help aid the economic recovery within the state but potentially increase interest in the industry.

“It’s really important that we recognize that this caring infrastructure workforce is really the fabric of our safety net,” Secretary Snead said. “We must invest in it to make sure it is adequate, conserve everybody that deserves access to high-quality, affordable childcare.”

Another concern the providers mentioned was COVID-19 and the multiple quarantines within recent time. The Learning Lamp across all their locations has two preschools, three childcare centers, and one before and after program under quarantine.

Crew pull Jeep from river in Johnstown

Secretary Snead also noted that the increase in staff would provide more accessibility to parents. By that, it could allow more parents to enter the workforce. Spangler said that now parents and government officials recognize the crucial need for childcare.

“People who own businesses realizing the importance of child care for their workers or the government realizing the necessity for childcare,” Spangler said. “That maybe we’ll be able to make some progress so that we’ll build back childcare in a way that pays people fairly and attracts people to the field.”

Secretary Snead said she plans to take the comments mentioned back to Harrisburg. In particular, she’ll look into breaking the barriers of regulations that child care centers go through in multiple departments.

“The more people we can get into the workforce, the faster, the better,” Secretary Snead said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Centre County approves vax or test policy for county employees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners have approved a COVID-19 vaccine or testing policy for county government employees, effective Jan. 31. County government employees who do not share proof of full vaccination will be required to take antigen tests weekly, after a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Michael Pipe said their county services have […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crisis Center under construction in Johnstown, opening in Spring

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit organization in Cambria County is helping residents experiencing a mental health crisis get immediate help through the construction of a new walk-in Crisis Center. Behavioral Health of Cambria County (BHoCC) announced during a press conference Friday the center will be constructed in the Central Park Complex on Franklin […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

COVID surge continues, over 1,500 new cases reported in our region Jan. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 26,610 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,401,681 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Over $1.6 billion coming to fix nearly 3,000 PA bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced some changes will be made. Governor Wolf, alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 14, that a total of $1.6 billion is set to fix bridges across the commonwealth. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

GOP effort to inspect Pennsylvania voting machines advances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The inspection of voting machines in a heavily Republican county in Pennsylvania appeared ready to go forward Friday in a GOP effort inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election. A state judge rejected attempts by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to block the inspection without […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Omicron tears through our region as over 1,300 new COVID cases reported Jan. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 26,795 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,375,071 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Johnstown School District to add metal detectors and security guards

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Metal detectors and more security guards are headed to all schools in the Johnstown School District to help provide a safer learning environment for their students. “We feel that it’s going to provide an extra layer of protection if protection is needed,” said Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey. “If we […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#The Learning Lamp#State College#Mount Nittany Health#Commonwealth#Jeep
WTAJ

Upcoming art, coffee shop offering a new place to hangout in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new place to enjoy art, coffee and other activities is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg. Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston, are calling it ARTery. “ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the lifeblood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” Verbeck […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission offers safety tips as winter storm approaches

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the upcoming winter storm approaches Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds households of the steps that they can take in order to prepare for, as well as recover safely from, storm-related power outages. The PUC also cautions residents to give utility crews ample room to perform their repair […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Certain Mount Nittany Health services delay opening due to winter weather

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the snowy weather’s impact in the region, certain Mount Nittany Health locations and services will be closed until noon on Monday, Jan. 17. Following locations and services not opening until noon Monday, Jan. 17: All Mount Nittany Physician Group practices, including Mount Nittany Healthy Fit for Play Lab and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Removal of 56 trees on S. Atherton for PennDOT project concerns Commission

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mile of South Atherton Street in Downtown State College, from Curtin Road to Westerly Parkway, will undergo a series of improvement projects from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “We’ll be improving the drainage system, updating the roadway, making some pedestrian upgrades,” said Dean Ball, assistant district executive for PennDOT […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

State Police announce Troop C summer Camp Cadet to return this July

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will return this summer, after being canceled the past two summers due to COVID-19. The camp will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13-15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner at the scene of Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The deputy coroner is currently at the scene of an Altoona house fire, according to Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross. The fire broke out at a house off of 2nd Avenue Friday evening, according to Blair County dispatch. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no word was given if […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flashpoint over who is worthy of government support. Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. […]
INCOME TAX
WTAJ

Rite Aid locations hosting ‘Family Immunization Days’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Rite Aid in Johnstown is one of several locations participating in Family Immunization Days throughout January. COVID-19 and flu shots will be administered for free. The Rite Aid on 407 Central Ave. in Johnstown will be participating. You can schedule an appointment online. DATES AND TIMES Wednesdays, January 12th , 19th & […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Area Seniors and families volunteer to help with Kentucky victims

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona Area Softball teammates and their family members started their new year by heading down south to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. The Kentucky tornadoes took place on Dec. 10 and took the lives of 78 people. It left thousands of others homeless or without power. Matthew and Abby Smearman […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

(AP) — The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public. Under the five-year program, the federal government will […]
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

ARTery coming soon to downtown Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new art and coffee spot is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg. Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston are calling it ARTery. “ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the life blood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” said Verbeck.  The space […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy