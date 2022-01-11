ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judges put hold on challenge to Cawthorn's reelection bid

By WLOS staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's reelection campaign is on hold. The...

crossroadstoday.com

NC Rep. Cawthorn: Candidacy challenge against me will fail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina congressman said an effort by voters to block his candidacy by citing a constitutional amendment preventing insurrectionists from serving will fail and is part of a scheme to target “America First patriots” who backed former President Donald Trump. First-term GOP...
WRAL

Group of voters cites post-Civil War amendment to challenge Cawthorn's candidacy

Group of voters cites post-Civil War amendment to challenge Cawthorn's candidacy. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January's rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day.
wnctimes.com

NC: Challenge Cawthorn’s Candidacy for Reelection Under Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause

North Carolina -- January 11, 2022 A group of North Carolina residents is trying to block Congressman Madison Cawthorn. from seeking a second term in office. The group filed a claim alleging that Cawthorn is disqualified from public office under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits “elected leaders” from participating or assisting in insurrection. The group alleges that Cawthorn was involved in the Capitol Riot late last year and that his involvement constitutes involvement in an insurrection.
Cleveland.com

U.S. Supreme Court puts hold on workplace testing and masking mandates challenged by Ohio

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- In a victory for Ohio and dozens of Republican-led states, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday decided to put a hold on the implementation of a new federal coronavirus vaccination and testing mandate for large employers while lower courts weigh the policy’s legality. At the same time, it allowed a separate policy to go forward that requires vaccinations for most health care workers at federally funded facilities.
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
whmi.com

Maddock Among GOP Members Accused Of Posing As Fake Electors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. Among the 16 GOP members is Meshawn Maddock, who...
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
