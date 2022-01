After Kingfisher claimed the Wheat Capital Classic title last weekend, the Yellowjackets continued a tradition that started in that tournament. They went up into the stands and celebrated with the students who made the trip to Enid after holding off Alva, 41-39. It was the Jackets’ eighth Wheat Capital title in the past nine seasons, and the only time Kingfisher didn’t win was because the Yellowjackets weren’t in the field, having played in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa instead.

ALVA, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO