ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

USD 259: Some Wichita schools may close due to COVID

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlKI0_0djEVZMB00

Wichita Public Schools are advising parents to have a plan in place in case some schools need to close temporarily due to the impact of COVID on staffing.

Officials say this is an option due to the increase in the number of staff who are calling in sick or who are in quarantine.

A two to three day advance notice is what they'd like to provide, but that may not always be an option.  The district is also requesting the KDHE to suspend the Test to Stay policy over the low number of COVID testing supply kits.

Comments / 5

JessicaG316
3d ago

this variant is wild. I can't get into the Dr, and immidate care clinics have a check in wait of 4+ hours, if they can even see you. the health department told my mom there was an 8 hour wait to be tested! thankfully I had a home test left over from last month! walmart, walgreens, dillons, best buy, everywhere has a pickup option, if you're sick, stay out of stores.

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Dollar#Quarantine#Wichita Public Schools#Kdhe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
809
Followers
638
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy