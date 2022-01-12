USD 259: Some Wichita schools may close due to COVID

Wichita Public Schools are advising parents to have a plan in place in case some schools need to close temporarily due to the impact of COVID on staffing.

Officials say this is an option due to the increase in the number of staff who are calling in sick or who are in quarantine.

A two to three day advance notice is what they'd like to provide, but that may not always be an option. The district is also requesting the KDHE to suspend the Test to Stay policy over the low number of COVID testing supply kits.