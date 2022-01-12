'It looks bleak, honestly': Gloria Borger on Biden's push to pass voting rights bills

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
MSNBC's Al Sharpton said President Biden's emotionally charged address Tuesday didn't seem like one intended to win support for sweeping Democratic election legislation, calling it a "you're going to hell" speech. Sharpton, a liberal activist in addition to his weekend hosting duties on MSNBC, was on hand for Biden's Atlanta...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
A new video from a conservative media watchdog charges that the press is lying to the public about the debate over election laws as Democrats seek to push through sweeping voting legislation. "The media are lying to you about elections," NewsBusters media editor Bill D'Agostino said in his latest video...
Co-host of ABC's "The View" Sunny Hostin lost it Tuesday as she railed against President Biden and moderate Democratic senators for not yet ensuring the passage of a federal voting law that would, according to her, protect Americans' access to the ballot box. During a segment focused on Biden's Tuesday...
Some voting rights advocates planned to boycott Biden's speech. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, known for her untiring voting rights work, also was skipping the event. The White House, meanwhile, sent out an unusually long list of attendees for the speech. Aides said Abrams had a conflict but didn’t explain further, though she tweeted support for the president.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden painted a dire picture for the nation's future elections during a major speech on voting rights while in Atlanta on Tuesday, expressing his frustration at Republicans who blocked voting rights legislation and calling on the US Senate to change its filibuster rules to accommodate the bills' passage.
In a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, President Biden announced his support for ending the filibuster to pass bills expanding voting rights. Mr. Biden previously opposed changing that Senate rule. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
President Joe Biden is taking his push for voting rights to Georgia to make an urgent appeal to protect the rights that he says are under attack. There is a pair of federal voting bills on the line that Democrats say would protect access to the ballot, including providing universal access to mail-in voting and making election day a federal holiday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday voted in favor of a voting rights package that, thanks to opposition to eliminating the filibuster from key Democrats, is unlikely to pass in the Senate. The lower chamber voted 220-203 to pass the bill, which is a combination of the Freedom...
President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
