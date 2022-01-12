'It looks bleak, honestly': Gloria Borger on Biden's push to pass voting rights bills

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will begin an effort to weaken rules that allow a minority group of senators to kill proposed laws, arguing democracy is in peril unless new voting-rights legislation passes, the White House said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will speak in Atlanta, a city with a majority Black population and capital of the battleground state of Georgia, where Democrats won two crucial U.S. Senate seats in January 2021.
