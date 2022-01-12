ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Major League Wrestling files antitrust lawsuit against WWE

By Joseph Staszewski
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNSTZ_0djEV2Yh00
Major League Wrestling filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE on Tuesday. Media Punch/INSTARimages.com, MLW/Harry Aaron

Major League Wrestling is starting a court fight with WWE.

The Mamaroneck-based promotion, run by former WWE writer Court Bauer, announced it filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE in California federal court on Tuesday based on alleged attempts by Vince McMahon’s company to interfere in MLW’s contracts and business process. MLW claims WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW.

“WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” Bauer, MLW’s CEO, said in a statement. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive behavior has to stop.”

The complaint claims that in mid-2021, after MLW entered into a “lucrative” agreement with the Fox-owned streaming service Tubi, WWE called an executive at the media company and asked it to terminate the deal. If not, WWE threated to stop doing business with Fox and pull WWE programing. Just days before MLW content was to begin airing on Tubi, the contract was ended, the complaint said. MLW said in the complaint that this led to event cancellations and delays, “resulting in a 40 percent drop in ticket sales within weeks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kdKd_0djEV2Yh00
Current MLW world champion Alex Hammerstone.

WWE agreed in 2018 to a five-year, $1 billion deal with Fox for the broadcast rights to “Friday Night SmackDown,” and reached a deal with the company to air select old WWE pay-per-views during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, according to the complaint, WWE interfered in another potential business relationship, when then-WWE senior vice president Susan Levison called a VICE executive to say McMahon was “pissed” that the network was entering into an agreement in May 2021 to air MLW programing and that it should end that relationship. The VICE exec then told Levinson that they thought what she was doing was “illegal” and “was probably an antitrust violation,” according to the suit. The claim alleges that the call resulted in VICE withdrawing from negotiations and only airing one MLW program: “MLW Fightland” on Oct. 2.

WWE disputed the accusations made in the lawsuit.

“WWE believes these claims have no merit and intends to vigorously defend itself against them,” the company said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XePyG_0djEV2Yh00
Vince McMahon

MLW also claims WWE aired footage of an MLW wrestler during one of its broadcasts, without authorization, and encouraged MLW wrestlers to breach their contracts by disclosing confidential business information.

MLW is suing for compensatory, treble and exemplary damages and ‘injunctive relief barring WWE from inflicting further irreparable harm.” The complaint claims WWE’s “egregious efforts” are an attempt to “destroy” MLW’s business and maintain its dominance of the United States broadcasting market for professional wrestling.

MLW, unlike WWE, All Elite Wrestling and Impact, doesn’t have a traditional television deal as the foundation for its revenue. The company relies move heavily on smaller domestic and international media rights deals. Its content still airs on beIN Sports and YouTube in the United States and the company had a previous relationship with DAZN.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

WWE Brought Into Ring by Rival Over Antitrust Allegations

WWE is being slammed by a rival that accuses it of violating antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. Major League Wrestling on Tuesday sued WWE for “unlawfully interfering with MLW’s access to media markets.” The competing professional wrestling outfit alleged WWE pressured third parties to abandon contracts and prospective relationships with MLW. “WWE has been wrongfully depriving its competitors of critical opportunities for many years, but its latest conduct has been even more unconscionable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a statement. “I think we speak for the rest of the professional wrestling world when we say that this anti-competitive...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Contract Update On Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone has signed a new contract with AEW. Schiavone announced on the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast that a two-year contract extension has been picked up by AEW, according to PWInsider. This will keep him with the company through mid-2024. AEW originally announced on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Says He’s Rooting For WWE In Lawsuit Against MLW

As MLW prepares to go to court with WWE after filing a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday, one wrestler they know won’t be supporting them is “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela. The AEW and GCW star, who worked with MLW in 2018, took a shot at MLW and owner Court Bauer on Twitter following the news that the company was filing a federal anti-trust lawsuit against WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: MLW Files Lawsuit Against WWE, Corey Graves Reportedly Cleared (Feat. Colin Delaney)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Comcast, WarnerMedia Renew Carriage Agreement, Adding Xfinity Distribution For Streaming Outlet CNN+

Comcast and WarnerMedia have renewed their carriage deal covering major cable networks like TBS and TNT and also added Xfinity distribution for streaming outlet CNN+. The companies said the multi-year deal includes linear carriage of TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN en Español as well as on-demand and TV Everywhere programming. Comcast is the No. 1 U.S. cable provider, reporting 18.55 million residential pay-TV customers as of last September. In addition to linear carriage, soon-to-launch streaming service CNN+ will also be integrated into Xfinity X1 as well as connected-TV service Xfinity Flex and XClass smart TVs...
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS And Comcast Renew And Expand Carriage Deal, Adding BET+ To Streaming Roster On Xfinity

ViacomCBS and Comcast have reached a distribution renewal that continues carriage of CBS and a roster of cable networks on the No. 1 cable system in the U.S. while also deepening the companies’ streaming ties. The agreement follows a similarly comprehensive one reached earlier this week between Comcast and WarnerMedia. Comcast also closed a key agreement with Disney in late-2021. While cord-cutting is continuing to erode pay-TV revenue. The multi-year ViacomCBS deal includes carriage for ViacomCBS networks like CBS, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and Showtime. It also extends the availability of streaming...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Jan. 14

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel IMG’s SVP of Football Michael Mellor to Step Down in February Michael Mellor, an SVP in charge of soccer at IMG since 2011, has decided to leave the sports-industry giant after 23 years. IMG confirmed the news and told Sportico that Mellor will leave his position officially in February. Mellor has been with IMG since 1998, and was head of IMG’s media operations in the U.K. from 1998 until 2005. He became the senior vice president of IMG’s Asia-Pacific media in 2005, a position...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Power 105.5 Boise

Major League Wrestling Accuses Stamford Based WWE for Antitrust Violations

This just in from the website bleachherreport.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, claiming WWE has made "ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW's contracts and business prospects." MLW states that WWE's interference has...
WWE
i95 ROCK

Major League Wrestling Accuses Stamford Based WWE for Antitrust Violations

This just in from the website bleachherreport.com, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has filed an antitrust lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, claiming WWE has made "ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW's contracts and business prospects." MLW states that WWE's interference has...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Attorney Responds To Lawsuit Filed By Major League Wrestling

Now it’s WWE’s turn. WWE is the biggest wrestling promotions in the world and that brings a lot of benefits. The company has more money, more resources, more notoriety and more power than any other promotion in the world. At the same time though, it means that they are going to be a target for some other companies, which has led to a recent lawsuit against them. Now though, WWE has something to say.
WWE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy