Presidential Election

'It looks bleak, honestly': Gloria Borger on Biden's push to pass voting rights bills

 3 days ago

CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger and former...

Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
Fox News

Psaki mocked for saying Biden wasn't making 'human' comparison between GOP, segregationists in Atlanta speech

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was mocked for attempting to backpedal President Biden's widely-criticized speech linking political opponents of Democrat-backed voting bills on Capitol Hill to the nation's most infamous segregationists. During Friday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy grilled Psaki over Biden's inflammatory remarks made in Atlanta attacking...
Joe Biden
Ben Jealous
Gloria Borger
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
Ohio Capital Journal

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
hngn.com

Joe Biden Urges Senate Democrats' Unification To Pass Voting Rights Bill; Mitch McConnell Rips the President's Speech

Joe Biden asked senators Tuesday, pounding his palm for emphasis, to fight against voter suppression by amending Senate rules to approve voting rights legislation that Republicans are stalling from debate and vote. In a speech aimed at reviving the struggle to enact federal voting rules and persuading skeptic Democrats of...
WSB Radio

Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

ATLANTA — (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it's time to choose "democracy over autocracy." But some civil rights groups won't be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
KTEN.com

Biden, Harris increase pressure to pass voting rights bill

(CNN) — President Joe Biden painted a dire picture for the nation's future elections during a major speech on voting rights while in Atlanta on Tuesday, expressing his frustration at Republicans who blocked voting rights legislation and calling on the US Senate to change its filibuster rules to accommodate the bills' passage.
TODAY.com

Biden to address voting rights as Democrats push new bill ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden is taking his push for voting rights to Georgia to make an urgent appeal to protect the rights that he says are under attack. There is a pair of federal voting bills on the line that Democrats say would protect access to the ballot, including providing universal access to mail-in voting and making election day a federal holiday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2022.
