ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Judge gave the Giants no choice

By Steve Serby
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

There was nothing that Joe Judge should have been able to say when he stated his case to convince Giants ownership to keep his job.

If John Mara and Steve Tisch had saddled their next general manager with Judge, they would have indeed exposed the Giants as a clown show organization.

Hallelujah! Heavens to Wellington Mara!

They got this one right.

Judge had to go, case closed.

Good riddance.

Of course, they sure scared holy hell out of their disgusted, disillusioned, disenchanted fan base by not firing Judge on Black Monday, but Black Tuesday came better late than never — better late than later because this is the way successful organizations are supposed to do it when even Stevie Wonder could see they are crying out for a fresh start and a clean house.

Judge appeared to be steaming toward the end zone when he fumbled his opportunity at the goal line, and Mara and Tisch recovered.

Giants fans will now keep their fingers crossed that Mara and Tisch can do a better job this time identifying their next general manager than they’ve done with their three head-coaching hires since Tom Coughlin left the building.

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, batting leadoff on Wednesday morning from the not-so-short GM list drawn up by ownership, won’t have to worry about getting to know Judge and trying to discern whether Judge was his cup of tea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bz8QL_0djEUwQZ00
John Mara, Joe Judge and Steve Tisch

Now the owners need to step out of the way so the new GM can recommend the right head coach — his head coach. Who can attract an offensive coordinator who won’t have to worry about a lame-duck Judge.

When Mara decided to keep Coughlin following the 2006 season, one year before Super Bowl XLII, he said: “I am certainly sensitive to what the fans think. I have received a lot of mail. But at the end of the day you can’t make decisions on what the fans say, but what your eyes tell you and what your experience in the game tells you.”

Mara’s eyes told him all he needed to know when Judge, at the end of his six-game losing streak, ran back-to-back quarterback sneaks from the shadow of his goal line with Jake Fromm.

This was no Coughlin, no Bill Parcells. Just another wannabe.

Mara and Tisch were as smitten with Judge during their interview with him as Joe DiMaggio was with Marilyn Monroe once upon a Hollywood time.

He commanded a room the way Coughlin did, the way Parcells did.

He had Mara and Tisch at “Hello.” And when he got up there at his introductory press conference and started talking about punching the other guys in the nose for 60 minutes and fielding a team that would represent the hard-working people of this area, the boys were beaming like proud fathers.

In fairness, Judge inherited a mess and navigated his way as a rookie head coach expertly through the beginnings of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RkkD_0djEUwQZ00
Joe Judge

But Mara himself believed that it was finally time to win after Kenny Golladay ($72 million) was signed and Kadarius Toney drafted to help Daniel Jones get over the hump.

Now? The new GM might want his own quarterback to compete with Jones, and that would be a good thing as long as he picks the right quarterback.

Judge presided over a regression and a collapse during which his explanations became laughable and delusional, punctuated by that 11-minute postgame rant unbecoming a Giants head coach.

Remember too that Judge was aligned with Dave Gettleman in trusting that his young offensive linemen would jell this season.

And no one held him at gunpoint and ordered him to sign Mike Glennon as backup quarterback.

Judge fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo in the middle of the 2020 season and could never find the right O-line coach, or coaches, this season.

Time after time, from complaining about the headset communication in Kansas City to pointing the finger at and firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following a “Monday Night Football” embarrassment in Tampa and failing to figure out how to find the end zone without him, Judge was eager to volunteer: “I’m not an excuse-maker.“

Except he was.

He talked a much better game than he coached.

He talked tough but could not walk the talk.

There was no way he was going to save his job by telling the owners what he volunteered in his unbecoming 11-minute rant in Chicago: “I know we got the right culture in terms of teaching the players.”

Whatever he was teaching the players, it was sinking in on every day except game day?

Remember when he vowed to hire a staff of teachers who would explain how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

Baloney!

When Mara decided to keep Coughlin after his third season without a playoff win, he said: “I think there is substantial support for him in that locker room. That is the feedback that I have received, and that’s what I have observed with my own eyes.”

You know that Mara did his locker-room homework this time as well. Believe what players say publicly about their head coach at your own peril.

“I know we’re a whole lot closer where we’re going than further away,” Judge had said.

What was it Mara always used to say? He needed to see the arrow pointing up at the end of the season, right?

Let’s not expect The Next George Young or The Next Parcells or The Next Coughlin. Hope, however, for a Black Tuesday a long, long time from now.

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons didn’t get to finish his season on a strong note, as he was out due to COVID-19, but he is planning on coming back reenergized for the playoffs. “I feel great,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I had a whole bunch of rest. I had an extra bye week some of the guys didn’t get, so I feel refreshed. I liked how I played off my last bye week, so hopefully, we can follow up with that.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Joe Dimaggio
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Bills#Gm
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Honest Admission About 49ers

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in what should be an excellent matchup between old rivals. It’s a matchup that actually worries Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. While on The Rich Eisen Show this Tuesday, Irvin was asked if he’s nervous about...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy