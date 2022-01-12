Netflix To Tell Story of Notorious Con Man in True Crime Documentary, 'Tinder Swindler'

Living legend Janet Jackson is opening up about her life and career in a new two-part documentary premiering on Lifetime later this month. The trailer dropped on Twitter on New Year’s Day, and it spotlights Jackson’s huge influence on pop culture, featuring appearances from everyone from Samuel L. Jackson and Janelle Monáe to Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott. The release date for the first part of the documentary coincides with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s self-titled debut album. Jackson, who is famously private, reveals in the trailer that the documentary “is just something that needs to be done.” The trailer promises an in-depth exploration into Jackson’s career beginnings, motherhood, rise to worldwide fame, and relationship to her family including her brother Michael Jackson. The allegations against her brother, Jackson says in the trailer, made her feel “guilty by association.” Janet was directed by Ben Hirsch and will premiere January 28.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO