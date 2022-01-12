ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Cheney man found guilty of killing his wife with poisoned ice cream set to be sentenced Wednesday

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 3 days ago
CHENEY, Wash.– A Cheney man who was found guilty of poisoning his wife’s ice cream in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.

A jury convicted David Pettis in early December.

Pettis called 911 on June 25, 2018 to say his wife was blue in color and not breathing. Authorities responded to his home in south Spokane County where his 64-year-old wife was declared dead.

When interviewed, Pettis told deputies his wife took prescribed pain medication and had at least one alcoholic drink that night. According to Pettis, he found his wife not breathing, face down on the floor after he emerged from a nap. Pettis noted his wife was given a “clean bill of health” during a recent trip to the doctor’s office.

Investigators noticed a small number of Hydrocodone and Trazadone pills while inventorying medication, as per the procedure. Pettis told deputies he obtained the Trazadone from a third party and the Hydrocodone may have been prescribed to him for his shoulder.

Several days later, a family member contacted Major Crimes detectives and expressed suspicion Pettis may have been responsible for his wife’s death. Deputies learned of Pettis’ concern about finances and the possibility he was having an affair with another woman. Later on, other family members shared similar concerns.

Pettis also contacted the Medical Examiner’s Office and was upset at the time it was taking to produce a final autopsy report because of the amount of time to obtain a toxicology report. He also contacted the toxicology lab directly to try to influence them to provide the results sooner, stating he needed to collect the life insurance policy money to pay for funeral expenses.

During an interview with detectives, Pettis said his wife took three hydrocodone pills at a time for pain. He stated the pills would be ground up and put in ice cream with an alcoholic mixture because she had a hard time swallowing pills.

Detectives also interviewed a childhood friend of Pettis who said he had unsuccessfully attempted to start a romantic relationship with her prior to the death.

A toxicology report showed multiple drugs in Pettis’ wife system, including Hydrocodone, Trazadone, and Benadryl, but no alcohol. The amount of Hydrocodone was at a lethal level.

Knowing what they learned, investigators believed Pettis attempted to be engaged in an extra-marital affair and named himself the beneficiary of his wife’s new life insurance policy.

