MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News has learned that South Florida police officers who have contracted COVID-19 have been returning to work sooner than expected. It follows new guidelines from the CDC in late December that shorten the isolation time for people who have contracted COVID to 5 days if they are asymptomatic and have no fever and wear a mask. South Miami Police have been able to return to work sooner. South Miami Police Chief Rene Landa says that officers who test positive normally have to wait 10 days to be retested, but now that period is shortened if they have no...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO