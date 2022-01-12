ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tomlin says team, ‘not paralyzed’ by earlier loss in KC

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uto3a_0djEUXYW00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may not end up having answers, but says he’s not scared about another test. Even if in the first exam he, and his team, got a F.

“They handled us and handled us definitively,” Tomlin said Tuesday.  “We understand that, but at the same time we are not paralyzed by that.  We accept that we didn’t play well enough last time.  We accept that we didn’t plan well enough last time.  But that’s last time and we are excited about this time.”

The last time the Steelers avenged a regular season loss against a team with a playoff win was 2016.  In the first meeting, they gave up 202 rushing yards to a relatively unknown Dolphins running back named Jay Ajayi.
They also allowed Ryan Tannehill to throw for 252 yards.

When they met in the Wild Card round of the post-season, Ajayi rushed for only 33 yards and the Steelers won 30-12.  Now the Steelers had Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell and the rematch happened in Pittsburgh, not Miami.

How will this team react to a playoff rematch, again at Kansas City on Sunday?  Will they have an answer for the three touchdown passes and 258 yards by Patrick Mahomes or the six receptions from Byron Pringle?

“I don’t know how much you learn from it to be honest with you,” Tomlin said of the tape from the first matchup.  “They smashed us so definitively, more than anything it’s like a reboot.”

Tomlin said it earlier, they need to game plan differently.  He said we may not even notice the adjustments for this game, but they will be made.

“The changes are subtle for those that aren’t in our business,” Tomlin said.  “The changes are significant for those that are.  Not just the changes we make, but the changes they make.  When you are watching the game at home through the lens of a television camera, it might not be significant.  But the things that you do in these matchups, the alterations you make in terms of concepts that you employ, offensive or defensive, are very significant.  Particularly in situational football-possession downs, red zone, two-minute, etc.”

There really isn’t a key player coming back for this one other than tight end Pat Freiermuth.  To counter, the Chiefs played without Travis Kelce in the first game.  He returns, not yet a fair trade.

One change Tomlin does notice with his team over the two weeks since the last meeting.  They’re tougher and more resilient.

“I’m getting extremely comfortable with our guys smiling in the face of adversity,” Tomlin said.  “I think we are getting collectively comfortable in many circumstances where most are uncomfortable.  I think we have been hardened by this process, it hasn’t been an easy journey for us.  I think we are able to execute individually and collectively because of that experience.”

Most on this year’s roster hasn’t won a playoff game.  There are also a few key players who have never played in 18 games in a season, nor the NFL post-season.

“Not concerned about success, I am concerned about exposure,” Tomlin said.  “So people understand what the environment is like, the intensity of it.  How much detail is required particularly to win in situational ball and things of that nature.  Experience is good whether it’s positive or negative.  I’m less concerned about lack of success and I’m more concerned about those who haven’t experienced it who play a significant role for us.”

Steelers have had road playoff success in its history-at Indy, Cincinnati, Houston, Denver and Kansas City.

Is this team, with all of Tomlin’s self-diagnosed warts, capable of winning as the biggest underdog of Wild Card weekend?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return Thursday

In a huge boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Wild Card Weekend, star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice. But what does head coach Mike Tomlin think about that development?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tomlin didn’t rule out Smith-Schuster playing against the Chiefs on Sunday. He...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Leveon Bell
CBS Sports

Mike Tomlin's Steelers facing uncharted waters as a double-digit playoff underdog vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face mostly uncharted waters when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday night's AFC wild-card game. Sunday night will mark just the fourth time that the Steelers are a double-digit underdog in the playoffs and the first time under head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers opened the week as 12.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs, who recorded a 36-10 win over Pittsburgh back in Week 16.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Pat Freiermuth Says Tomlin Challenging To Attack YAC Like Travis Kelce

His numbers are not going to get him into any Pro Bowl, but it’s been the consensus that Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had a strong rookie season. The second-round draft choice recorded 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games this year, with few mistakes—even if his fumble at the end of overtime against the Lions was tough to swallow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy