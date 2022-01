Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ is a psychological drama series that follows a group of champion female soccer players. They get stranded in the Ontario Wilderness after their plane crashes. They soon realize that no rescue is coming. One of them tries to fly out on a plane they find in the forest, but it explodes right after taking off. Facing starvation and death, the girls eventually resort to cannibalism. 25 years later, a few of the survivors have found some semblance of normalcy in their lives, while others continue to struggle. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

