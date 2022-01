5 Check out the web-story and YouTube highlights below!. Lets break down the Warriors vs Grizzlies highlights from January 11th. The Warriors showed why they need Draymond Green back in the lineup tonight, as Jordan Poole was struggling and needed Draymond’s combination of points and defense. Poole registered a +/- of -17 due to him shooting 27% from the field. When Curry, Payton, and Klay weren’t on the court, the Warriors ran out of gas on offense and fell behind to the Grizzlies bench. Thanks to the Warriors poor shooting, they were constantly caught on the break and suffered against the explosiveness of Ja Morant.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO