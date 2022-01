What’s your New Year’s Resolution? Was it to be more healthy, become more active, and exercise a bit more? If so, you may have decided your exercise of choice is riding a bicycle. If that’s the case, frequently, you’ll need to travel to a new location before riding. Not everyone lives in an ideal area for cycling, which can be dangerous in high-traffic areas. You’ll need an SUV with enough cargo space that it can fit your bicycle inside, without any exterior accessories or extra equipment. Here are the best 2022 SUVs that can fit your bicycle inside.

