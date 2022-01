Real Madrid have been reliant on the unassailable duo of David Alaba and Eder Militao in recent months, but they still need another central defender. Barring the two starters, Los Blancos have only Nacho Fernandez in the squad and Jesus Vallejo, who has not yet won over the faith of Carlo Ancelotti or the Madrid supporters. The former Granada loanee does not have a future at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be sold during the summer. As such, a centre back is something that the club must look at, particularly given that things can go south very fast if Alaba or Militao are injured.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO