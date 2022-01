Paso Robles high school senior Malia Gaviola raced up and down Gil Asa Gym Tuesday night as starting guard for the Bearcats basketball team. Immediately after the game, Gaviola walked across Niblick Road to join the Paso Robles School Board as their student representative. Sipping water at the Dais to replenish her fluids, she quietly transitioned from the challenge of breaking the Nipomo Titans full-court press to enduring a long-winded discussion of budgets and expenditures.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO