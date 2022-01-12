ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WS/FCS Board approves new salary plan after budget mistake

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan that was approved in...

Register Citizen

Ridgefield planning board approves solar panels to facilitate composting system

RIDGEFIELD — The town is one step closer to establishing a closed-loop composting system on the grounds of the recycling center on South Street. The Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved this week an application from Dwayne Escola to construct a 12-foot-by-14-foot ground-mounted solar array behind the facility. The panels will power an aerated static pile composting system that will soon be installed there.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
butlerradio.com

City Authority Approves Budget For New Year

The continued financial recovery of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler again allows for a modest employee raise. According to Treasurer Brian McCafferty, the Authority’s balanced budget for 2022 is nearly $165,000 which represents an increase of about 4% more than last year’s budget. This figure...
BUTLER, PA
hebronjournalregister.com

Board approves new principal

The Thayer Central Board of Education approved Eric Hoops, one of four candidates interviewed, to start the 2022-2023 school year as the new elementary principal. Current principal Kurk Wiedel is retiring in May. Superintendent Randy Page said the district conducted its own search for the new principal. “What an outstanding...
DESHLER, NE
NottinghamMD.com

New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval

ROSEDALE, MD—This week, the Baltimore County Board of Education’s Building & Contracts Committee voted to recommend approval of 14 construction contracts for the new northeast area middle school. Contract approval by the full board, expected this week, will authorize spending of $96 million to construct the school system’s first new middle school in 15 years, according to school board member … Continue reading "New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval" The post New northeast area middle school construction contracts recommended for board approval appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Natchez Democrat

Police Jury appoints new president, approves budget

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Police Jury appointed a new president from among its members during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening. Monday was the first meeting of 2022 and marks the beginning of the jury’s third year of their four-year term. Juror Joseph Parker opted not...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

WSFCS board approves supplemental pay after teachers show concern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board approved $1,800 in annual supplemental pay for certified employees. This comes after the district accidentally approved $16 million more than what was budgeted for supplemental increases due to a miscalculation. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools educators voiced their concerns at Tuesday’s board meeting...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
hudsonvalleyone.com

Call for applicants to the New Paltz Planning Board

Getting residents to sit on the various volunteer municipal boards in the Town of New Paltz can be a challenge, but counter intuitively the most time-intensive of these roles is apparently generating above-average interest. Members of the Town’s Planning Board are appointed for seven-year terms, during which they are expected to review applications ahead of twice-monthly meetings that usually run two to three hours, as well as complete at least four hours of training a year. The term rotation ensures that one appointment will be considered each year, but there are also periodic mid-term replacements, as not everyone sticks it out for the full seven years.
NEW PALTZ, NY
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approves revised employee pay raises after $16 million budget mistake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district is working to fix a $16-million mistake. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education met Tuesday night after it recently discovered a budget error for employee pay raises. School leaders approved a revised salary schedule. Under the newly approved salary schedule, the certified employee annual supplement increase will be $1,800 per year, the largest increase in the last three years. School leaders said the increase is effective immediately and is retroactive to the beginning of the school year.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSPY NEWS

Morris High School Board Approves Plan To Retire Redskins Mascot

The Morris High School Board has approved a plan to retire the Redskin mascot by August of 2025. Over the past two years, several members from the public spoke about keeping the mascot, while some said the board needs to change the name. Superintendent Craig Ortiz said having a transition...
MORRIS, IL
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Supervisors Approve Elected Officials Salary Increases At 54 Percent Of Compensation Board’s Recommendation

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors have approved salary increases for elected officials at 54 percent of what the Carroll County Compensation Board originally recommended at their Dec. 7 meeting. The Compensation Board initially suggested a 28-percent increase for the Sheriff, 22 percent for Auditor, 20 percent for County Attorney, 18 percent for Recorder, and 12 percent for Treasurer and Supervisors. Rich Ruggles, explains the large increase for the Sheriff is a result of the Back the Blue law passed by the Iowa Legislature last year that requires they receive compensation comparable to similar law enforcement positions.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
knightcrier.org

Board approves updated Health and Safety Plan amid rising Covid cases

In the first work session meeting of 2022, the North Penn School Board met to discuss their only topic on the agenda: the Health and Safety Plan. Using guidance from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health(MCOPH) that was provided only hours earlier, Superintendent Dr. Curt Dietrich presented the updated Health and Safety Plan presentation putting mask requirements, assurance testing, contact tracing, and the Test to Stay program up for discussion.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
theweektoday.com

Planning Board approves permit for medical marijuana dispensary

A proposed medicinal marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening in Dartmouth. On Jan. 10, the Planning Board granted a special permit to allow a medical marijuana dispensary to be opened at a facility located at 529 Faunce Corner Road. The proposed dispensary would be occupied by Elevation Retail....
PHARMACEUTICALS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold zoning board approves new warehouse/office for Third Avenue

Arnold’s JCS Biohazard Services will be on the move soon — albeit just a few blocks away. The city’s zoning hearing board voted 3-0 Thursday to allow the firm to move from its location at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 17th Street to 1530-34 Third Ave.
ARNOLD, PA
Reporter

Towamencin budget for 2022 approved

TOWAMENCIN — The 2022 budget for Towamencin is now on the books. The township’s supervisors voted unanimously in late December to pass a 2022 budget with taxes level, and the first sewer fee increase in over a decade. “Highlights include no property tax increase, and a sewer rental...
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA

