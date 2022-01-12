WS/FCS Board approves new salary plan after budget mistake

Getting residents to sit on the various volunteer municipal boards in the Town of New Paltz can be a challenge, but counter intuitively the most time-intensive of these roles is apparently generating above-average interest. Members of the Town’s Planning Board are appointed for seven-year terms, during which they are expected to review applications ahead of twice-monthly meetings that usually run two to three hours, as well as complete at least four hours of training a year. The term rotation ensures that one appointment will be considered each year, but there are also periodic mid-term replacements, as not everyone sticks it out for the full seven years.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO