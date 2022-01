The No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 Baylor to give the Bears their first loss of the season and snap their 21-game winning streak. The 65-62 win was sparked by a 39-31 advantage in the second half by the Red Raiders. Five different players scored in double figures to end the night and knock off the country’s best team. Baylor head coach Scott Drew was pleased with his team’s performance in the first half but felt his team let their foot off the gas pedal. On the flip side, Texas Tech coach Mark Adams credited his squad’s determination to not fold at halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO