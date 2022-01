CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Improbably and almost inconceivably, Michigan had a chance to take the lead. Fewer than seven minutes remained in a game that, on paper, coach Juwan Howard’s team had no business winning. Not without the team’s best player, Hunter Dickinson, or its backup center, Brandon Johns Jr., both of whom were ruled out less than an hour before tipoff at State Farm Center. Not without a normal practice for more than a week as the Wolverines, whose previous two games were postponed due to COVID-19, were unable to field enough players for five-on-five drills.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO