Standing at just 5’6”, I often jokingly refer to myself as “Ronni Thomas. Short, filmmaker….” But in all honesty I am part of a very small demographic of film makers who prefer making short-form docs, most of my films being between four and 20 minutes. Nowadays, what could be a compelling 30 to 40-minute masterpiece is typically and unnecessarily stretched out into six one-hour long episodes across several seasons. So, a few years back when my friend and long-time collaborator, Mitch Horowitz, came to with me with a proposition to direct a feature-length adaptation of a 1908 occult manuscript, The Kybalion, I was torn. The subject matter was intriguing to me: seven principles of ancient hermeticism for the modern world. But in 15 years, I’d successfully side-stepped doing long-form to avoid being married to one particular topic for too long a period of time. But when the film’s investor offered me full creative control and a decent budget (something any independent filmmaker can appreciate) and under the guidance of Mitch, who is a genius at distilling down esoteric concepts, I agreed.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO