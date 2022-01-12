Buddington III, big men boost CBA to win over Guilderland

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Len Buddington III and CBA’s frontcourt duo of David Clement and Ayden Harrison lifted CBA past Guilderland 58-44 Tuesday night. The Brothers held a slight 21-18 edge at the break before breaking it open in the second half.

Buddington III led the Brothers with 17 points, while Clement scored 14 points and Harrison added 13.

Mitchell MacKissock led the Dutchmen with 15 points in defeat.

