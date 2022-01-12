Buddington III, big men boost CBA to win over Guilderland
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Len Buddington III and CBA’s frontcourt duo of David Clement and Ayden Harrison lifted CBA past Guilderland 58-44 Tuesday night. The Brothers held a slight 21-18 edge at the break before breaking it open in the second half.Albany overcomes slow start, holds off Bethlehem
Buddington III led the Brothers with 17 points, while Clement scored 14 points and Harrison added 13.
Mitchell MacKissock led the Dutchmen with 15 points in defeat.
More Sports News
- NFL regular-season ratings increase 10% over last season
- Webb Simpson looks to atone for missing 3 favorite events
- Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
- Former Cubs, Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester announces retirement
- Have Bills tickets? Saturday’s game could be one of the coldest home games in history
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0