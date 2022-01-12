Averill Park holds off Burnt Hills at home
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Averill Park got an important piece of the starting lineup back Tuesday night against Burnt Hills when senior guard Michelina Lombardi rejoined the team after an injury and her presence was much needed against a tough Spartans team.
Lombardi chipped in 19 points for the Warriors while Amelia Wood was her usual self with a game-high 22 points in a 61-53 win. Callie Chevalier led the Spartans with 14.
Averill Park hosts Shaker Friday while Burnt Hills visits Bethlehem.
