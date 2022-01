State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) worries the worst may still be yet to come stemming from the SAFE-T Act and the passage of House Bill 3653. “House Bill 3653 cleared the House by the slimmest possible majority and in the lead-up to the session that saw its passage, House Republicans warned that the massive changes contained in the act would lead to reduced public safety and the decline of the ability of police officers to do their jobs,” Windhorst said at a Jan. 5 news conference about the bill that passed despite opposition from Republicans.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO