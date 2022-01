Kings center Richaun Holmes is expected to return to the lineup soon after missing much of the past seven weeks due to injuries, illness and NBA health and safety protocols. Holmes was initially listed as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center, but he has been upgraded to questionable since clearing health and safety protocols earlier this week. Tristan Thompson is also listed as questionable with a non-COVID-19 illness and Damian Jones is out due to health and safety protocols.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO