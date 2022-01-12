Shen stays perfect with convincing win over Colonie
COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shenendehowa girls hoops has passed every test they’ve faced so far. The No. 2 team in the state was undefeated heading into a showdown with 11th-ranked Colonie Tuesday night.Albany overcomes slow start, holds off Bethlehem
It looked early like Shen would have this one wrapped up by the half. Kaleigh Montanez drained a triple right before the half to give the Plainsmen a 38-25 lead.
Jayla Tyler and the Raiders had something to say about that. Tyler was doing it all for the Raiders in the third quarter as they cut the lead back to single digits, but late contributions from Shen’s Maya Carpenter and Emily Delisle helped Shen to a 70-58 win.Huerter, Montanez help Shen pull away from Averill Park
Shen hosts Guilderland Friday before a weekend trip to Syracuse to face Bishop Kearney and Cicero, while Colonie visits Schenectady Friday.
