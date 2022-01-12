Grizzlies extend win streak to 10 with victory over Warriors

Ja Morant scores a game-high 29 points for Memphis in its 10th straight victory. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have now won 10 straight games, extending a franchise record, after knocking off the Golden State Warriors, 116-108, on Tuesday night.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points and eight assists, while Ziaire Williams, Tyus Jones, Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane all scored in double figures.

Memphis led by as many as 18 early in the game, but the Warriors came back with a strong third quarter. The Grizzlies finished strong with Morant putting Memphis up six in the final minute with a layup and a drawn foul.

Stephen Curry had 27 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the losing effort, the ninth triple double of his career. Klay Thompson, who returned Sunday for his first game since June 2019, finished with 14 points in 20 minutes.

The Grizzlies improved to 29-14 on the season, while the Warriors fell to 30-10. Golden State is now second in the Western Conference after the Phoenix Suns improved to 31-9 with a win over the Toronto Raptors.