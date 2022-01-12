Coroner's Report Exposes Suffering Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities.
North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry.
The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body.
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday for an Illinois woman whose 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said. Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of...
Warning: Details are graphic and disturbing. The North Chicago woman charged with killing her 6-year-old son previously lost custody of all of her children between 2014 and 2017, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said. Jannie Perry, 38, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the...
GARY, Ind. — Officials determined 6-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report. According to the report, Dr. Zhou Wang indicated that Perry had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem […]
His mother has been charged with murder after his partially frozen, partially burned body was found. A 6-year-old Chicago boy who was reported missing by his family was killed by them, prosecutors have alleged. The naked body of Damari Perry was found by FBI agents wrapped in a trash bag...
A 6-year-old North Chicago boy was punished by being placed in a cold shower for an undetermined amount of time prior to his death - days before his body was found near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana, prosecutors said Sunday. Damari Perry "did something to upset family" on Dec....
The body of a child found Saturday in an alley in Gary, Indiana, showed evidence of hypothermia and "partially frozen" internal organs, according to a statement Tuesday from the coroner. Three family members, including his mother, have been charged in connection with 6-year-old Damari Perry's death, which the coroner in...
A fundraiser has been started to help the father of 6-year-old Damari Perry pay for funeral expenses for his son, who authorities say was murdered by his mother, with the help of two siblings in North Chicago. A GoFundMe account was created by Jakara Hunter, Damari’s stepbrother, for Dalvin Driver,...
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy from suburban Chicago, who was reported missing, was found dead Saturday morning in Indiana, authorities said. According to FBI Chicago officials, Damari Perry’s body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, WLS-TV reported. Three of the child’s family members are in police custody in connection with his death, according to the television station.
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — An autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Damari was first reported missing by his family last week and was believed to be in extreme danger. But authorities said the family’s story about how he disappeared after going to a party with his sister was not true – and his mother and two siblings are now charged in connection with his death.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Prosecutors now say Damari Perry, the 6-year-old boy who was found dead in Gary, Indiana, this weekend, died because he was being “punished.”. They say the child did something that angered the family. Prosecutors say the next day the 6-year-old was placed in a cold shower until he started vomiting and later died.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother and two siblings of Damari Perry, 6, who was found dead late Friday night have been charged in his death. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for the boy, and his body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.
NORTH CHICAGO - On Monday, the father of 6-year-old Damari Perry held a balloon release for his murdered child. This comes as we learn more about the child's mother who is accused of killing her own son. The 6-year-old's mother, Jannie Perry, is now in the hospital. North Chicago police...
CHICAGO - A mother charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 6-year-old son had lost custody of her four other children after an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in 2014. Damari Perry’s mother lost custody of the children after a domestic violence investigation....
Prosecutors say it was inside that home where the young boy's mother and two of those siblings killed him on his birthday, after they developed a plan to punish him for something he'd done the day before.
