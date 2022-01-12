ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Coroner's Report Exposes Suffering Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Body of Damari Perry, 6, Of North Chicago Found Days After Sister Brought Him To A Party In Skokie

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy who has not been seen since being driven with his older sister to a party in Skokie has been found, according to authorities. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for Damari Perry. The body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Officer assisted in the recovery. The Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body. Jamari was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Damari Perry, missing 6-year-old Illinois boy, found dead, police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy from suburban Chicago, who was reported missing, was found dead Saturday morning in Indiana, authorities said. According to FBI Chicago officials, Damari Perry’s body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, WLS-TV reported. Three of the child’s family members are in police custody in connection with his death, according to the television station.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He Died

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — An autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Damari was first reported missing by his family last week and was believed to be in extreme danger. But authorities said the family’s story about how he disappeared after going to a party with his sister was not true – and his mother and two siblings are now charged in connection with his death. We already knew little Damari was...
GARY, IN
cbslocal.com

Prosecutors Say Child Was Being Punished, Leading To The Death Of 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Who Was Reported Missing Last Week; 3 Family Members Charged

CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother and two siblings of Damari Perry, 6, who was found dead late Friday night have been charged in his death. North Chicago police were working with Skokie police and the FBI in the search for the boy, and his body was recovered near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.
GARY, IN
